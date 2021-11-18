Zacks: Analysts Expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.13). S&W Seed posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover S&W Seed.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.61% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on SANW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANW. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the second quarter worth about $3,979,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in S&W Seed by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,084,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 56,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 78,300 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 0.9% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 474,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 1.3% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 431,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period.

Shares of SANW stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.08. 198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,410. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.97.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&W Seed (SANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.