Zacks: Analysts Expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to announce sales of $5.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $5.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $21.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.69 million to $21.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.79 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $21.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 434.32% and a negative return on equity of 77.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYRS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

SYRS stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 6.74. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $254.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,047,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,311,000 after acquiring an additional 32,853 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,325,000 after purchasing an additional 295,392 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,775,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,152 shares in the last quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 2,274,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 712,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

