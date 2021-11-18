Zacks: Analysts Expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Southern posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,926 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $1,056,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 20,041 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 27.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,518,000 after purchasing an additional 516,261 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,556,000 after purchasing an additional 49,097 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.0% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $61.63. 3,160,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,960,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. Southern has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

