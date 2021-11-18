Zacks: Analysts Expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Will Post Earnings of $3.35 Per Share

Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will report earnings of $3.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. TransDigm Group reported earnings of $1.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year earnings of $17.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.55 to $17.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $23.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.80 to $25.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $695.56.

TDG stock opened at $658.93 on Thursday. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $517.37 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $637.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $633.08. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, CFO Michael Lisman purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total value of $7,374,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,641,065 over the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

