Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Post $5.21 EPS

Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.95 and the highest is $5.50. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted earnings per share of $3.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year earnings of $25.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.77 to $25.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $32.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.61 to $36.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on CMG shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,992.48.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 25,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,806.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,836.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,686.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

