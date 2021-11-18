Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corvus Gold.

Shares of KOR opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05. Corvus Gold has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

