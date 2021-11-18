Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.58 Million

Equities analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will post sales of $5.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.71 million and the lowest is $5.20 million. G1 Therapeutics posted sales of $16.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $31.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.90 million to $32.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $46.58 million, with estimates ranging from $38.64 million to $58.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

GTHX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,072,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 793,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 603,929 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 335,635 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 42.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,373,000 after buying an additional 251,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 166.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 249,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $577.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.16. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $37.07.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.