Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Brokerages expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to report $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. IHS Markit reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year sales of $4.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on INFO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 292,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,387,000 after buying an additional 48,031 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 122,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 919.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,710,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,589,000 after buying an additional 878,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 872,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,485,000 after buying an additional 160,839 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INFO opened at $130.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.29. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $83.26 and a 52-week high of $132.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

