Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lilium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lilium will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lilium.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LILM. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Lilium in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Lilium in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Lilium in the third quarter worth about $54,779,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium during the third quarter worth approximately $17,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium during the third quarter worth approximately $15,799,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lilium during the third quarter worth $10,510,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lilium during the third quarter worth $8,647,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LILM stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,145. Lilium has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $15.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59.

Lilium Company Profile

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

