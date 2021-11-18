Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to report $1.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the highest is $1.57 billion. Logitech International reported sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year sales of $5.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $79.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.85. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $78.13 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.55 and a 200-day moving average of $106.17.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Amundi bought a new stake in Logitech International during the second quarter worth about $119,873,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $40,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 63.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,908,000 after purchasing an additional 412,436 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1,761.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 418,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,429,000 after buying an additional 396,443 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 183.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,902,000 after buying an additional 341,129 shares during the period. 38.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

