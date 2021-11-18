Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) to post $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. MicroStrategy reported earnings of $2.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $7.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MicroStrategy.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The business had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $566.88.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total value of $6,452,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total value of $8,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $25,986,375 over the last three months. 25.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,452,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 29,030.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 26.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $753.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $695.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $635.19. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $209.11 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.61.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MicroStrategy (MSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.