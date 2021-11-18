Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to Announce $3.75 EPS

Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.65 and the highest is $4.01. Roper Technologies posted earnings of $3.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $14.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.11 to $15.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.92 to $16.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.29.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $490.78 on Thursday. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $365.23 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $471.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.02. The company has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.35%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

