Zacks: Brokerages Expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Post Earnings of $5.96 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will post earnings per share of $5.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.11. Northrop Grumman reported earnings per share of $6.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $25.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.45 to $25.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $24.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.05 to $25.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $353.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $368.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

