Zacks: Brokerages Expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Post Earnings of $5.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to post $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.11 to $6.32. O’Reilly Automotive reported earnings per share of $5.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year earnings of $29.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.92 to $30.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $30.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.00 to $32.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $645.27.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,058 shares of company stock worth $18,645,488 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLY opened at $640.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $624.23 and its 200-day moving average is $590.82. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $669.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

