Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $474.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will post $474.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $438.23 million to $524.83 million. Pan American Silver reported sales of $430.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $39.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

