Zacks: Brokerages Expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to announce $21.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.41 million to $22.59 million. PennantPark Investment reported sales of $21.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $79.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.87 million to $81.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $92.34 million, with estimates ranging from $88.43 million to $96.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PennantPark Investment.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 189.39% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on PNNT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth about $1,004,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth about $2,482,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 42,460 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 10.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 56.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 15,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $461.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $7.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.