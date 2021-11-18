Zacks: Brokerages Expect SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) will announce $2.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.05 billion and the highest is $2.06 billion. SpartanNash reported sales of $2.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year sales of $8.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.88 billion to $8.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In related news, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $637,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

SPTN opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $884.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.76. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

