Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Post $1.70 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to post earnings of $1.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the lowest is $1.39. Tesla reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of $5.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $6.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $10.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $744.40.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,418. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 148,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.85, for a total value of $150,543,890.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,445,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,014,401. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $9,359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Stevard LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $1,907,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $7,747,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 33.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA opened at $1,089.01 on Thursday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $443.50 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 352.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $902.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $743.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesla (TSLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.