ZB Token Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $157.24 million and $4.63 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZB Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000606 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00047188 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.12 or 0.00219666 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00088624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ZB Token Coin Profile

ZB is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

