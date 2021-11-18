Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CTO Sells $87,466.50 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $87,466.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Adrian Mcdermott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $970,257.60.

Shares of ZEN stock traded down $5.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,343,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,981. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -49.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Zendesk’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 7.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $847,844,000 after purchasing an additional 505,630 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Zendesk by 180.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Zendesk by 131.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,005,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.07.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

