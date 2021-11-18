ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.96 EPS

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE ZIM traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.20. The company had a trading volume of 165,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,088. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $62.20.

Several research firms recently commented on ZIM. Citigroup increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter worth about $456,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter worth about $475,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 23.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. 38.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

