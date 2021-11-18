ZKSwap Achieves Market Cap of $132.67 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $132.67 million and approximately $11.88 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001162 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00067752 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00069394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00088990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,838.14 or 1.00042713 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.33 or 0.06971267 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

