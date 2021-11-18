Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Cut by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth $8,587,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.09. The firm has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $222.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total value of $1,988,493.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,078,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,072 shares of company stock worth $11,688,897. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.56.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.