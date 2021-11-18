Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY)’s stock price rose 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 6,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 10,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69.

Zoned Properties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZDPY)

Zoned Properties, Inc is real estate development company, which engages in the operation, lease, and management of commercial properties. It offers development strategies and advisory services. The company was founded on August 25, 2003 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoned Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoned Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.