ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 516,765 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 516,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $39,625,540.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 371,080 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $27,745,651.60.

On Friday, November 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 446,132 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $33,125,301.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 359,692 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $26,444,555.84.

On Friday, November 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 600,799 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $43,870,342.98.

On Friday, October 29th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 101,348 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $6,824,774.32.

On Monday, October 18th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 256,423 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $17,418,814.39.

On Friday, October 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 267,245 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $18,009,640.55.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 341,594 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $22,111,379.62.

On Monday, September 27th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 350,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $22,662,500.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 211,594 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $14,233,928.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.44. The company had a trading volume of 179,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,127. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,289.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $77.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.