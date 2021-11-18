Zoracles (ZORA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $189,535.00

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One Zoracles coin can currently be purchased for about $463.40 or 0.00825974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zoracles has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and $189,535.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zoracles has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00070169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00072210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00093509 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,008.04 or 0.07143943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,119.93 or 1.00028211 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Zoracles

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com . The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zoracles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoracles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zoracles using one of the exchanges listed above.

