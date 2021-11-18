ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ZTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

ZTO stock opened at $28.82 on Thursday. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.14.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,040,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6,857.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,381,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,916,328 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,261,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3,986.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,713,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,353,692 shares during the period. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth $158,961,000. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

