-$0.10 EPS Expected for Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.08). The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Matterport will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Matterport.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTTR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Matterport from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97. Matterport has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $30.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $809,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

