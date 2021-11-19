$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 121.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.47). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The business had revenue of $135.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -67.35%.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

