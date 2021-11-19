-$0.13 EPS Expected for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for JOYY’s earnings. JOYY posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JOYY will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow JOYY.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Tobam bought a new position in JOYY during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in JOYY by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,891. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average of $61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. JOYY has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $148.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.29%.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JOYY (YY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.