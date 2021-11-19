-$0.13 EPS Expected for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for JOYY’s earnings. JOYY posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that JOYY will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow JOYY.
JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Tobam bought a new position in JOYY during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in JOYY by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:YY traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,891. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average of $61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. JOYY has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $148.88.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.29%.
About JOYY
JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.
Featured Article: 52-week highs
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JOYY (YY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.