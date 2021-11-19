$0.16 EPS Expected for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DZS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.06. DZS posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. DZS had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DZS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Shares of DZSI stock remained flat at $$14.05 during trading hours on Friday. 75,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,246. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $382.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.24. DZS has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DZS during the second quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of DZS by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DZS in the 1st quarter valued at $2,645,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DZS by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 814,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after acquiring an additional 78,274 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DZS in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

