$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Lantheus posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNTH. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $401,589.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $29,447.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,683 shares of company stock valued at $626,113. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 45.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 6.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 20.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

LNTH opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

