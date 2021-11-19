-$0.18 EPS Expected for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.22). Aethlon Medical reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 954.60% and a negative return on equity of 51.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 77.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the second quarter worth about $96,000. 14.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.62. 4,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,491. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.46. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aethlon Medical (AEMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.