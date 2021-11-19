-$0.18 EPS Expected for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.22). Aethlon Medical reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aethlon Medical.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 954.60% and a negative return on equity of 51.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 77.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the second quarter worth about $96,000. 14.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.62. 4,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,491. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.46. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aethlon Medical (AEMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.