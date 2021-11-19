-$0.25 EPS Expected for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Ardelyx posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.63). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 132.31% and a negative net margin of 1,386.48%.

ARDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $86,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 491.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARDX stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,901,828. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $114.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

