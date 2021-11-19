$0.31 EPS Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. New York Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on NYCB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 54,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYCB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,639,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,564,021. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

