$0.39 EPS Expected for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to report $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Uniti Group by 42.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNIT stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.03%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.