-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will announce ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.37). Lovesac posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

NASDAQ:LOVE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.14. 11,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,414. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.27. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average of $70.66.

In other news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,099,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 71,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $5,344,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,668 shares of company stock valued at $33,545,721. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,476,000 after buying an additional 927,377 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,661,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,080,000 after purchasing an additional 240,921 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 179,722 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,078,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

