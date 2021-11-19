$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.50. The Shyft Group reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ SHYF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.78. 134,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,431. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $24.19 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average of $40.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $570,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,000. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. abrdn plc boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 108.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,242,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,626 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the third quarter worth approximately $8,641,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 164.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 361,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,754,000 after acquiring an additional 225,226 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 658,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after acquiring an additional 137,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 205,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 130,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

