-$0.49 EPS Expected for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to report earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Lindblad Expeditions posted earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Monday, August 30th.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 41,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $711,399.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 20,500 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $359,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,961 in the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 50.9% in the second quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 810,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 273,409 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 16.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 24.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 31,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.2% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $838.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

