$0.49 EPS Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. The Shyft Group posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.78. The stock had a trading volume of 134,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,431. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average is $40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $570,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,000. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.