$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will report $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Hormel Foods reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,137,000 after acquiring an additional 359,717 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,701,000 after buying an additional 667,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,123,000 after buying an additional 668,747 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after buying an additional 1,005,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,933,000 after buying an additional 141,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.83. The company had a trading volume of 45,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,472. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.34. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

