$0.51 EPS Expected for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Upstart’s earnings. Upstart posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 628.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPST. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.55.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $226.37 on Friday. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion and a PE ratio of 282.96.

In related news, Director Mary Hentges sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.89, for a total transaction of $7,376,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total value of $41,912,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,276,167 shares of company stock worth $327,903,255 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

