$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Holly Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $122.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HEP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 40,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,279,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after buying an additional 88,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HEP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.02. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.99%.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

