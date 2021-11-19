$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Holly Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Holly Energy Partners.
Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $122.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 40,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,279,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after buying an additional 88,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:HEP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.02. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.99%.
Holly Energy Partners Company Profile
Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
