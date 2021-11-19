$0.63 EPS Expected for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to post $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Kraft Heinz posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kraft Heinz.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

KHC traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.11. 149,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,882,216. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.00. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 85.56%.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.