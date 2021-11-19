-$0.68 EPS Expected for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will report earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YMAB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $77,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $2,776,680 in the last ninety days. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,154,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,963,000 after purchasing an additional 569,040 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,688,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,191,000 after purchasing an additional 370,277 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 179,831 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,385,000 after acquiring an additional 178,915 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,582,000. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,630. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $803.49 million, a PE ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.08. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

