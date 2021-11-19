$0.71 EPS Expected for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.93. HollyFrontier posted earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 195.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $5.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.11.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 75.8% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 491.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HFC traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.72. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.69.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

