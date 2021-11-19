$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Meta Financial Group reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. FMR LLC grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $123,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,884 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,811,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3,726.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 170,650 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 232,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 160,347 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 243,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 158,637 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CASH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.84. The stock had a trading volume of 237,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,255. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $65.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.56%.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

