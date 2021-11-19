$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to post $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.83. MasterCraft Boat posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCFT shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

MCFT opened at $28.72 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 2.15.

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,072,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,128,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

