0Chain (ZCN) Trading 6.3% Lower This Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 19th. 0Chain has a total market cap of $23.29 million and approximately $333,848.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000833 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001569 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 42.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00024981 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

