$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Genpact posted sales of $950.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year sales of $3.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on G. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Genpact has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.5% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

